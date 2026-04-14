Yash, Namit Malhotra kickstart 'Ramayana' global promotions at CinemaCon

Producer Namit Malhotra and actor-producer Yash have officially kicked off the global promotional campaign for their upcoming film Ramayana at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas . The duo began by engaging in discussions and interviews on the opening day, positioning the mythological epic as a project aimed at global audiences. Photos from the event show Yash, who plays Ravana, in a blue shirt and black pants with a thick beard. Malhotra also kept his look casual in jeans and a jacket.

Film showcase 'Telling a timeless story but...there's a lot of freshness' When asked how "such an old story" like Ramayana is being told for the modern audience, Malhotra said, "I heard this...from someone in America...'You're bringing us the first story of the world...but it's something we don't know much about...so...you're telling us a timeless story but...there's a lot of freshness and excitement.'" Ramayana was also presented at the Las Vegas convention with impressive posters of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana.

Film insights Updates on 'Toxic' and Astraverse also shared During their interview, Yash and Malhotra also teased details about Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The gangster drama, directed by Geetu Mohandas, was supposed to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge but was postponed due to the ongoing global conflict. Malhotra reportedly gave an update on the Astraverse, a cinematic universe started by director Ayan Mukerji with Brahmastra starring Kapoor in the lead. However, details about these are yet to come.

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