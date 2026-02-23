'Toxic': Yash unveils Sudev Nair's 1st look as Karmadi
What's the story
Ahead of its release, the makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have unveiled the first look of actor Sudev Nair as Karmadi in the film. The poster features Nair in a fierce avatar, ready to hunt down enemies. Lead actor and co-producer Yash also shared the poster and introduced Nair on Monday. The film is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026.
Film details
Film is set in the dark world of gangsters
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster film featuring some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. The recently released teaser gave a glimpse into the dark world of Raya, while also hinting at a young man who could be Yash's second character in the movie. The trailer is expected to be released by the first week of March.
Star-studded lineup
A look at the cast of 'Toxic'
The film will see Yash in dual roles, alongside Nayanthara as the fierce Ganga. Kiara Advani will play Nadia, while Huma Qureshi will enter the fantasy world as Elizabeth. Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth are also part of the film. Other actors include Tovino Thomas, Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D'Silva, Surjith Gopinath, and Amit Tiwari. It will clash with Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.