'Toxic': Yash refuses to 'give up' in stylish, gory teaser 

The much-anticipated first teaser of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups , starring Kannada superstar Yash , has been released. The film marks his return to the big screen after four years since KGF: Chapter 2. In the 1:55-minute clip, many people advise Yash's character to "give up," but Raya refuses in style. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, it is set in Goa from the 1940s to the 1970s and promises a "savage action-thriller saga." The film will release on March 19, 2026.

Plot details Teaser shows Yash's character building an empire through blood, fear The teaser hints at a world shaped by fading colonial influence and emerging crime syndicates. Raya seems to be building an empire through violence, fear, and betrayal. Amid stylish cut shots of the actor, we also see a "son" return for revenge. The film's synopsis on its UAE distributor Phars Film's website reads: "Set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, Toxic is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise."

Cast and crew More about film and its cast ensemble The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their respective banners KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Toxic was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, but will be released in other South Indian languages as well as Hindi.

