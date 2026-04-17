Ye's India concert 'designed to fully surround you'

The iconic globe stage from Ye 's (Kanye West) SoFi Stadium concert in Los Angeles is set to make its debut in New Delhi for a one-night-only immersive event, titled Ye Live In India . The event will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 23. Organizers White Fox, Wizcraft, and Laqshya Entertainment spoke about the news on Friday.

Immersive experience Creative director Sara Awwad on what to expect Sara Awwad, the event's creative director from Studio Majime, told Variety India that fans can expect "a highly immersive live experience powered by advanced stage technology being brought in specifically for this show." She elaborated on the "Bully" globe, saying it will transform the performance into a 360-degree environment using large-scale projection mapping and visual storytelling. "It's cinematic, fluid, and designed to fully surround you."

Stage design 'Combined with precision lighting and spatial design...' Awwad further explained the technology behind the stage design, saying, "This technology allows the stage and surrounding surfaces to transform dynamically during the performance, creating immersive visual illusions that evolve in sync with the music." She added that "combined with precision lighting and spatial design, it turns the entire venue into a continuously shifting environment rather than a static stage."

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Stage design credits Meet the team behind 'Ye Live in India' The stage design for Ye Live In India has been credited to Ye and Austin Taylor, a member of the rapper's core team. Taylor is set to arrive in India ahead of the May 23 performance, accompanied by the lighting design team from See You Later LA and John McGuire of Trask House. They will receive local support from Awwad's team.

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