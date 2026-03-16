Ye's India concert postponed to May; here's what happened

Ye's (Kanye West) much-awaited debut concert in India has been rescheduled to May 23, 2026. The show was initially slated for March 29 but has now been pushed by two months. The statement from the organizers on Instagram read, "Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled." The announcement confirmed that all previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date.

Venue details Venue and ticketing details The Grammy-winning artist's first-ever concert in India is set to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The venue is expected to attract thousands of fans from across the country, with reports suggesting it is nearing full capacity as anticipation builds for the event. Despite earlier hopes among fans for additional shows in other cities, Delhi remains the only confirmed location for Ye's performance.

Delay rumors Rumors of cancellation Before the official announcement, rumors of a potential cancellation had already started making the rounds online due to tensions in the Middle East. Earlier this month, Flipperachi's planned performance in India was also delayed due to ongoing regional conflicts. The Bahraini rapper's song Fa9la from Dhurandhar had gone viral, but despite its success, his India show was postponed.

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