Ye's Russia concerts canceled amid contractual disputes
What's the story
Two upcoming concerts by American rapper Ye (formerly Kanye West) in Russia have been canceled, the show's organizer, Say Agency, confirmed. The performances were scheduled for October in St. Petersburg but have been called off due to contractual disputes between the venue and organizers. The announcement comes after the concerts had remained in limbo since they were announced in mid-August.
Contract dispute
Controversy surrounding the shows
The controversy began when the venue for Ye's concerts denied signing a contract with Say Agency, a separate Moscow-based company.
On Wednesday, Say Agency finally confirmed that the concerts would not take place as scheduled, citing "sincere regret" in their statement posted on Telegram.
They added, "We will soon provide an official statement regarding the project's status and future plans."
"Refunds for purchased tickets will open on Monday, October 12, 2026."
Past controversies
Ye's past antisemitic comments
The rapper has been facing concert cancellations and performance bans in several European countries this year due to his past antisemitic remarks.
These include comments praising Adolf Hitler and using Nazi imagery.
In January, he apologized for these remarks, attributing them to an undiagnosed brain injury and untreated bipolar disorder.
Had the concerts gone ahead, he would have been one of the biggest international music stars to visit Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.