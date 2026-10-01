Ye's Russia concerts canceled amid contractual disputes

The controversy began when the venue for Ye's concerts denied signing a contract with Say Agency, a separate Moscow-based company.

On Wednesday, Say Agency finally confirmed that the concerts would not take place as scheduled, citing "sincere regret" in their statement posted on Telegram﻿.

They added, "We will soon provide an official statement regarding the project's status and future plans."

"Refunds for purchased tickets will open on Monday, October 12, 2026."