Confirmed! Ye to perform in Delhi on March 29

American rapper-songwriter Kanye West, now known as Ye , will be performing in India for the first time on March 29. The concert will be held at New Delhi 's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Fans can expect a grand show with expansive staging, cinematic visuals, and an exciting setlist. Tickets will go live on District on February 18 at 4:00pm.

Local anticipation Here's what the concert promoters said Aman Kumar, founder of White Fox, the concert promoter, said they wanted the show to feel monumental. "One night. One performance. The first time ever. We're making sure more fans have the opportunity to be part of what will be the biggest concert India has ever seen," he said. Sabbas Joseph, Co-Founder and Director of Wizcraft International, also expressed excitement over India's readiness for such a landmark event.

Career highlights Ye's journey from producer to Grammy-winning artist Born in Atlanta and raised in Chicago, Ye dropped out of college to pursue a music career. He started as a producer for Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records and gained fame for his "chipmunk soul" production style. His debut album, The College Dropout, was critically acclaimed, while his second album, Late Registration, topped the US Billboard 200 chart.

Advertisement