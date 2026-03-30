'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' engagement marred by dowry demand

Nakul blesses Disha and Aryan

When Gaurav's dowry demands came out, Damyanti was questioned for staying silent.

Gaurav tried to shift blame, but Nakul stood up for Disha's happiness with Mamta's support.

In the end, Nakul gave his blessing to Disha and Aryan.

Meanwhile, Arman was left heartbroken by Myra's exit and turned to Abhira for help, showing how complicated their relationships have become.