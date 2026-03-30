'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' engagement marred by dowry demand
Entertainment
Big moment on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Disha and Aryan just got engaged, but things got tense when Abhira and Arman called out Gaurav for demanding dowry right in the middle of the ceremony.
On top of that, Myra decided to leave after realizing Arman's feelings for Abhira, adding more twists to the story.
Nakul blesses Disha and Aryan
When Gaurav's dowry demands came out, Damyanti was questioned for staying silent.
Gaurav tried to shift blame, but Nakul stood up for Disha's happiness with Mamta's support.
In the end, Nakul gave his blessing to Disha and Aryan.
Meanwhile, Arman was left heartbroken by Myra's exit and turned to Abhira for help, showing how complicated their relationships have become.