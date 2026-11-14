'You Can See Everything' comes to India November 27
You Can See Everything, the hit documentary about Elizabeth Holmes and the Theranos scandal, is coming to Indian cinemas on November 27.
Directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, it has already made more than $80 million in North America and scored a stellar 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Documentary records biggest North America opening
The film kicks off just before Holmes is due to report to prison to serve her sentence for defrauding investors.
It dives into themes like identity, deception, and even her relationship with Billy Evans, mixing real events with surreal sequences.
After its October release in North America, it broke records as the biggest documentary opening since 2004, selling out thousands of screenings in its first weekend.