YouTube couple LazarBeam, Ilsa marry after 7 years of dating
Entertainment
Big news for gaming fans: LazarBeam and Ilsa Watkins just got married!
The couple, who started dating back in 2019, shared their "Just Married" moment on Instagram on March 23, 2026.
Their relationship first became public in 2024 when Ilsa's father mentioned it.
The wedding itself was a small, private gathering with close friends and family.
Fans and creators celebrate online
Fans and creators across the YouTube world are celebrating the couple's big day online.
Ilsa, well-known for her Minecraft videos and as Muselk's sister, shared sweet ring-exchange photos that quickly went viral.
The internet is definitely rooting for these two!