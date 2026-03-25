YouTube couple LazarBeam, Ilsa marry after 7 years of dating Entertainment Mar 25, 2026

Big news for gaming fans: LazarBeam and Ilsa Watkins just got married!

The couple, who started dating back in 2019, shared their "Just Married" moment on Instagram on March 23, 2026.

Their relationship first became public in 2024 when Ilsa's father mentioned it.

The wedding itself was a small, private gathering with close friends and family.