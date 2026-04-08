Zareen Khan's mother Parveen dies at 65

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan 's mother, Parveen Khan, died on Wednesday in Mumbai. She was 65 and had been suffering from a prolonged illness for some time. The news was confirmed by the actor's team through a statement that read, "This is to inform that our beloved Ms Parveen Khan, mother of Zareen Khan and Sana Khan, has departed peacefully to her heavenly abode on the 8th of April."

Funeral details Last rites were performed in Mumbai Parveen's last rites were held at Versova Muslim Kabrastan in Andheri West, Mumbai, with the funeral taking place at 10:00am on Wednesday. The actor has not yet issued a statement regarding her mother's demise. Last month, the Veer actor shared an update stating that although her mother had been moved out of the ICU, she remained hospitalized.

Social media updates Khan kept fans updated about mother's health Khan often took to social media to update her fans about her mother's health. In one such post, she had written, "Mom's out of the ICU...but still in the hospital. Please continue keeping her in your duas/ prayers. Much needed (sic)." Earlier in February, on the occasion of her Islamic birthday, Khan had revealed that she would not be celebrating as her mother was hospitalized.

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