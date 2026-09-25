Zee accuses JioStar of using its music despite court order
Entertainment
Zee is calling out JioStar for still using its music, even though its license expired last year and the Delhi High Court had ordered it to stop.
Zee says JioStar hasn't done enough to remove its tracks from its platforms, despite attempts at mediation.
JioStar admits older content slip ups
JioStar admits there have been some slip-ups, mainly with older content, but says most of the music has been taken down.
The court wants Zee to point out exactly where its music is still being used, while JioStar has promised to cooperate and fix any leftover problems.