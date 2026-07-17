Zee5 acquires 'Vrushakarma' digital and satellite rights for about ₹50cr
Entertainment
Vrushakarma, the mystical action-adventure starring Naga Chaitanya, just scored a huge pre-release win: Zee5 grabbed its digital and satellite rights for about ₹50 crore.
It's one of the biggest deals for a Telugu film in recent times, letting producers cover much of their costs before theaters even get a look.
Dandu's 'Vrushakarma' features Chaitanya as Arjun
Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu (of Virupaksha fame), the film follows Chaitanya as Arjun, a treasure hunter exploring ancient secrets in a mysterious world.
Meenakshi Chaudhary plays Daksha, an archeologist crucial to the story.
With grand visuals and action scenes (and coming off Chaitanya's big hit Thandel), fans are already buzzing about what's next.