ZEE5 docuseries 'Lawrence of Punjab' to premiere on April 27
What's the story
The upcoming ZEE5 docu-series Lawrence of Punjab delves into the life and rise of notorious criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, reported IANS. The series explores his journey from "student politics and music to ideology and media amplification." ZEE5 shared the trailer on social media with the caption, "Kuch bete Akhbaaron ki surkhiyon mein naam ban jaate hain, Aur khaali gharon mein unki maaein raah dekhti reh jaati hain." "Not every journey finds its way home."
Director's insight
'More than just a crime story'
Director Raghav Darr shared his vision for the series, saying, "'Lawrence of Punjab' was always envisioned as more than just a crime story." "Our intent was to understand the 'why' behind the making of such identities: the environment, the influences, and the systems that shape them. At the same time, it was equally important to reflect on what these journeys leave behind." Producer Raghav Khanna emphasized that Punjab is a land of "resilience and enterprise" with a rich cultural heritage.
Streaming details
The project won't 'glorify' anyone
Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5 and Chief Channel Officer &TV, said they wanted to go beyond the "surface of crime narratives" with Lawrence of Punjab. She said, "This is not a story about glorifying individuals but about understanding the ecosystem." The project is set to premiere on April 27. According to Khanna, "The documentary series has been approached with balance, restraint, and sensitivity."