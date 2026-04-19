ZEE5 docuseries 'Lawrence of Punjab' to premiere on April 27

Director's insight

'More than just a crime story'

Director Raghav Darr shared his vision for the series, saying, "'Lawrence of Punjab' was always envisioned as more than just a crime story." "Our intent was to understand the 'why' behind the making of such identities: the environment, the influences, and the systems that shape them. At the same time, it was equally important to reflect on what these journeys leave behind." Producer Raghav Khanna emphasized that Punjab is a land of "resilience and enterprise" with a rich cultural heritage.