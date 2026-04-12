ZEE5 to stream Kannada fantasy comedy thriller 'Jerax' in 2026
Entertainment
ZEE5 is bringing a fresh Kannada fantasy-comedy thriller called Jerax in 2026, written and directed by Srinidhi Bengaluru.
The series promises a fun mix of fantasy, comedy, and local Karnataka vibes, all streaming exclusively for subscribers.
Actor Dhananjaya produces 1st OTT 'Jerax'
Jerax gives viewers a peek into the heart of Karnataka's culture with a unique narrative style.
While the cast hasn't been revealed yet, what's exciting is that this marks actor Dhananjaya's first time producing an OTT series under his Daali Productions banner.