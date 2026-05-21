Zendaya wears gray silk minidress at Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 Entertainment May 21, 2026

Zendaya brought major style energy to Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2027 show in New York City on May 21, 2026.

She rocked a gray silk minidress with long sleeves and a wide neckline that dipped off one shoulder, pointed pumps, bold drop earrings, and a sleek hairstyle, all at the newly renovated building that houses the Frick Collection.