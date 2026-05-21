Zendaya wears gray silk minidress at Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027
Entertainment
Zendaya brought major style energy to Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2027 show in New York City on May 21, 2026.
She rocked a gray silk minidress with long sleeves and a wide neckline that dipped off one shoulder, pointed pumps, bold drop earrings, and a sleek hairstyle, all at the newly renovated building that houses the Frick Collection.
Zendaya swaps into yellow satin shorts
After the runway, Zendaya switched things up with yellow satin shorts and a cropped black bomber jacket, straight from the show's collection. Her smooth style change just added to her fashion icon status.
The event also saw big names like Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Cate Blanchett, and Emma Stone in attendance.