Zoe Saldana is now the highest-grossing actor of all time

Academy Award winner Zoe Saldana has become the highest-grossing actor of all time, thanks to her latest film Avatar: Fire and Ash. The Hollywood actor has appeared in three of the top five highest-grossing films globally, including 2009's Avatar (No. 1) and its 2022 sequel The Way of Water (No. 3). The other is No. 2, Avengers: Endgame. She is also the first female actor to star in four movies that crossed $2 billion at the global box office.

Earnings Saldana's box office earnings exceed $15 billion As of 2024, Saldana's films had grossed over $14 billion worldwide, making her the third-highest-grossing actor after fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L Jackson. However, she recently climbed to the top spot following this December's Avatar threequel, which has so far earned $1.23 billion. Now her films have grossed a total of $15.47 billion according to The Numbers.

Gratitude Saldana thanked collaborators and fans for her success On Tuesday night, Saldana shared a video on social media thanking everyone who helped her reach this milestone. She said, "I just want to express my sincerest gratitude for the extraordinary journey that has led me to become the highest-grossing film actor of all time today." The actor credited her success to the franchises she's been part of and the directors who've trusted her with their projects.