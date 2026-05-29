Zoya Akhtar talks about making indie films 'accessible'

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar , who has produced several independent films, recently spoke about the ecosystem for such movies in India. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she discussed the need for an institutional push for indie films and the importance of a targeted distribution system. She also shared her views on Bollywood's star-driven nature and how it affects smaller films.

Indie films 'There has to be a distribution system...' Akhtar said, "These films were occasional events...but that is becoming increasingly frequent." "Whether it was Village Rockstars, All We Imagine as Light at Cannes, Boong, or Sabaar Bonda at Sundance...it's happening constantly." "There has to be a distribution system that is targeted to the audience...because there is definitely an audience for these films." "We have to make it accessible to that audience, and it will thrive."

Star system On Bollywood being a star-driven industry Akhtar, known for her commercial hits like Gully Boy and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, admitted that Bollywood is a "star-driven industry." She said, "We are a star-driven industry, and there are pros and cons to a star system." "The pros are that we survived the onset of Hollywood. We have our own stars, and we like watching them. We have a thriving ecosystem because of that star system."

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Star dependency 'We have to keep our star system and make more...' While acknowledging the advantages of a star system, Akhtar also highlighted its downsides. She said, "Whatever doesn't have stars, we are not interested in that." "We have to keep our star system and make more stars. Auteurs are also stars," she added. She believes that if independent filmmakers can be turned into stars, smaller films can thrive too.

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