Zubeen Garg's fake post-mortem report goes viral; SIT issues warning

Five suspects shifted to Baksa District Jail

The SIT has warned people not to share false reports, stating, "Spreading fake news is a punishable offense. Stern action will be taken against those responsible for circulating such fabricated material."

Officials also stressed that real autopsy results are confidential for now, to keep the investigation fair.

Meanwhile, five main suspects in Garg's death case were shifted to Baksa District Jail on October 15 after finishing their police custody, as the new high-security jail is meant to address safety concerns.