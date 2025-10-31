Zubeen's wife shares his handwritten note amid 'Roi Roi...' release

A handwritten note by the late Assamese singer-actor Zubeen Garg has gone viral on social media ahead of the release of his final movie, Roi Roi Binale. The film, which hit theaters on Friday, was directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and produced by Garg along with Garima Saikia Garg and Shyamantak Gautam. Garg's wife, Saikia Garg, shared his last note on Instagram , "Wait, wait a little - my new film is coming. Do come and watch it. Love, Zubeen Da."

Message 'The letters you wrote on 15th September...' Saikia Garg wrote in the caption, "The letters you wrote on 15th September... A loving appeal to your beloved people!" "Every word hits the heart, Goldie! But amongst all this, there's burning in the empty chest." She added, "Another question -- what happened on September 19? How, why? I don't know where there is peace, but I don't feel like breathing until I get this answer."

Film promotion How the film was special to Garg Bhuyan revealed to ETV Bharat that Garg was actively involved in the film's promotion before his untimely demise. He shared, "On September 15, before his departure, Zubeen and I discussed the plans for Roi Roi Binale." "He wanted to promote this film differently." "People often come to me for autographs...but it's impossible to meet everyone. So, I want to do something that makes everyone feel my presence-I'll leave behind my autograph and an invitation for them to watch my film."