Zubeen Garg's case: 5 accused sent to another 14-day custody
The Kamrup Metropolitan district chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Assam has extended the judicial custody of five accused in singer Zubeen Garg's death case for another 14 days. The accused include Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg (Garg's cousin), and the singer's two personal security officers Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora. They were produced before the court virtually on Monday due to the Chhath Puja holiday on Tuesday which necessitated an early hearing.
Accused were arrested between October 1 and October 10
The accused were arrested between October 1 and 10 by the special investigation team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police in connection with Garg's death. On October 15, the district court sent them to a 14-day judicial custody and directed the police to keep them outside Guwahati due to local anger. This period ended on Monday, after which they were presented before CJM through virtual mode.
Accused were to be shifted to Baksa district
The state government had planned to shift the accused to Baksa district but the police convoy carrying them was attacked. This led to lathi-charges and firing by the police, injuring nearly 40 cops and two locals who sustained bullet injuries. The police arrested several people in connection with this incident and claimed that it was a pre-planned attack. Subsequently, the other two accused were shifted to Dima Hasao from Guwahati instead of Baksa.
Murder case registered by Assam Police
Garg died in Singapore on September 19 after falling unconscious while swimming during a yacht party. Initially, his death was termed a case of drowning by the Singapore General Hospital but the Singapore Police are still investigating the matter. The Assam Police registered a murder case and arrested seven people, recording statements from over 70 individuals including Garg's wife Garima Garg. With the judicial custody extended till mid-November, CID is likely to continue its investigation focusing on digital evidence and witness statements collected so far.