Zubeen Garg death: Situation in Assam's violence-hit Baksa under control
What's the story
The situation in Baksa district of Assam, which was rocked by violent protests over the death of singer Zubeen Garg, is now "under control," an official said on Thursday. The unrest had erupted when a mob attacked a police convoy carrying five arrested people in connection with Garg's death case. They were being taken to the Baksa District Jail after being ordered 14 days in judicial custody. Security forces have since been deployed to prevent further violence and maintain order.
Measures taken
Internet suspended, over 10 detained
In a bid to restore peace, prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed in Mushalpur town and the nearby areas of the jail. Additionally, internet or mobile data services across the Baksa district have been suspended until further notice. The police have also detained over 10 individuals in connection with the attack on the convoy for questioning.
Call for peace
Justice will be served in case: DGP
Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh visited Baksa district on Wednesday to oversee the situation. He urged people not to take the law into their own hands and assured them that justice will be served in Garg's case. "We are coordinating with a foreign country for a proper investigation into the case, and we will definitely ensure that those who are guilty will be punished according to the law of the land," he said.
Background
Know more about case
Garg, a popular singer and actor in Assam, died while swimming in the sea off Singapore on September 19. His death triggered widespread protests across the state, with many demanding justice for him. The five arrested individuals, North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin and police officer Sandipan Garg, and his personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, were sent to judicial custody after their police remand ended.