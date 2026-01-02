1 dead, 14 hospitalized after New Year party in Hyderabad

The party was attended by 17 residents, who had prepared chicken and fish dishes themselves and consumed liquor. Following the party, the guests returned home. One middle-aged man died at home, while 11 others were brought to two hospitals after they complained of vomiting and uneasiness. The condition of those undergoing treatment is stable, according to authorities.

Investigation underway

Food samples, liquor sent for forensic analysis

Food samples and other materials used in preparation, along with the liquor consumed at the party, have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis. A post-mortem examination of Pandu's body has also been conducted at a state-run hospital. Preliminary investigations indicate that expired ingredients like chili and turmeric powder may have contributed to the incident. However, officials are awaiting confirmation from lab reports. A case has been registered at Jagadgirigutta police station.