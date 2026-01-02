1 dead, 14 hospitalized after New Year party in Hyderabad
What's the story
A 53-year-old man died and 11 others were hospitalized after a suspected food poisoning incident at a New Year's party in Hyderabad. The incident took place on Wednesday night at a community hall. The deceased has been identified as Pandu, who was found dead at his residence after the party, per PTI.
Health update
Guests report symptoms, undergo treatment
The party was attended by 17 residents, who had prepared chicken and fish dishes themselves and consumed liquor. Following the party, the guests returned home. One middle-aged man died at home, while 11 others were brought to two hospitals after they complained of vomiting and uneasiness. The condition of those undergoing treatment is stable, according to authorities.
Investigation underway
Food samples, liquor sent for forensic analysis
Food samples and other materials used in preparation, along with the liquor consumed at the party, have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis. A post-mortem examination of Pandu's body has also been conducted at a state-run hospital. Preliminary investigations indicate that expired ingredients like chili and turmeric powder may have contributed to the incident. However, officials are awaiting confirmation from lab reports. A case has been registered at Jagadgirigutta police station.