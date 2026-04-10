Uttar Pradesh: 10 dead, several missing as Mathura boat capsizes
What's the story
A tragic boating accident occurred in the Yamuna River at KC Ghat, Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, on Friday afternoon. The incident involved a group of 30 tourists from Ludhiana, Punjab. So far, authorities have recovered 10 bodies from the river, according to Hindustan Times. The group had hired two boats for their excursion when one of them capsized around 3:00pm.
Rescue efforts
Eyewitness account, NDRF team en route
Eyewitnesses reported that the boat started rocking violently midstream due to strong winds, picked up speed, and hit a pontoon bridge before capsizing. District Magistrate CP Singh confirmed that most of the tourists have been rescued in the operation. Around 16-17 people have been brought to safety so far. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Ghaziabad is on its way to Vrindavan for further assistance.
Medical preparedness
Hospitals on high alert; divers deployed
Hospitals in Mathura and Vrindavan have been put on high alert to treat the rescued tourists. The survivors are being sent to Ram Krishna Hospital in Vrindavan for treatment. Divers from local areas have been deployed to search deeper parts of the river for missing persons. Senior officials, including the district magistrate and superintendent of police, are present at the site overseeing rescue operations.