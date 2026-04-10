Uttar Pradesh: 10 dead, several missing as Mathura boat capsizes

Rescue efforts

Eyewitness account, NDRF team en route

Eyewitnesses reported that the boat started rocking violently midstream due to strong winds, picked up speed, and hit a pontoon bridge before capsizing. District Magistrate CP Singh confirmed that most of the tourists have been rescued in the operation. Around 16-17 people have been brought to safety so far. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Ghaziabad is on its way to Vrindavan for further assistance.