10 suspects identified in attack on 'iftar' gathering near Pune
Pune rural police have identified at least 10 suspects linked to an attack on an iftar gathering near Askarwadi village on March 13 and are searching for them.
The event, where locals from Kondhwa came together to break their fast by the lake, turned violent when a large group showed up and disrupted things.
Authorities say they are still looking for these suspects and possibly more.
Activists urge police to take stricter action
A complaint from attendee Feroz Sayyad led to a police case against more than 100 unidentified people, some reportedly armed with wooden sticks and other sharp weapons.
Six people were injured and needed medical help.
Locals mention that such iftar gatherings are rare in the area, while activists are urging police to speed up arrests and take stricter action.
The investigation is ongoing under Inspector Kumar Kadam's watch.