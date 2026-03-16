10 suspects identified in attack on 'iftar' gathering near Pune India Mar 16, 2026

Pune rural police have identified at least 10 suspects linked to an attack on an iftar gathering near Askarwadi village on March 13 and are searching for them.

The event, where locals from Kondhwa came together to break their fast by the lake, turned violent when a large group showed up and disrupted things.

Authorities say they are still looking for these suspects and possibly more.