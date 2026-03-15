US identifies six airmen killed in Iraq plane crash

The United States Department of Defense has identified the six airmen who died in a plane crash in western Iraq on Thursday. The deceased include Major John A Klinner (33), Captain Ariana G Savino (31), Technical Sergeant Ashley B Pruitt (34), Captain Seth R Koval (38), Captain Curtis J Angst (30), and Technical Sergeant Tyler H Simmons (28).

Crash details Crash not linked to hostile or friendly fire The crew members were on a US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft when it crashed in western Iraq. The incident is not linked to hostile or friendly fire, the military said. The crash is still under investigation by the Pentagon. This tragic event has increased the death toll of US forces involved in "Operation Epic Fury" against Iran to 13.

Family support Klinner survived by his wife and 3 children According to CNN, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Major Klinner's family after his death. The fundraiser describes him as "a devoted husband, a loving father, and the kind of person who would quietly step in to help anyone who needed it." His wife, Libby, and their three young children survive him.

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Public mourning Tributes pour in for airmen The CNN report states that tributes have been pouring in for all six airmen from their families and friends. Captain Savino was remembered as "a great human, a future senior leader, a mentor to Latina youth, and current Air Force superstar." Technical Sergeant Simmons was praised for his infectious smile and dedication to service. Captain Koval served 19 years in the Air Force, while Captain Angst graduated with an aerospace engineering degree from the University of Cincinnati.

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