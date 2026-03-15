Here's how Abhishek Sharma's father supported him amid poor form

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma recently opened up about the unwavering support he received from his father during a difficult phase in the T20 World Cup . The young batter, who was instrumental in India's third title win on March 8, had a rough start to the tournament with three ducks against the United States, Pakistan and Netherlands. He also missed a group-stage match against Namibia due to stomach issues.

Parental support Abhishek's father tried puja and paath Speaking at the India Today Conclave in New Delhi, Abhishek revealed how his father tried puja and paath to help him through this tough time. "If you ask him now, he would probably say he wasn't worried or tense, but he definitely was. I could see he was upset. He even tried everything — paath and puja, things he had probably never done before," said Abhishek as quoted by India Today.

Family support Family's support during tough times Abhishek further emphasized the important role his family played during this period. He said, "They came for all the games and tried to take me out to different places to keep my mind off things." The young cricketer also acknowledged that it was not easy for his family to see him struggle, especially since he had gone through similar phases in junior cricket for India.

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Future aspirations Abhishek focused on process, not pressure Despite the ups and downs, Abhishek remains focused on his ultimate goal of representing India in all formats. However, he is not putting undue pressure on himself over things beyond his control. "I just want to follow the process I've been taught over the last two years by Yuvraj Singh," he said, adding that his main focus is to perform well in whichever format he plays.

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