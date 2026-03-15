Trump threatens to bomb Kharg Island again, 'just for fun'

United States President Donald Trump has threatened to launch more strikes on Iran 's Kharg Island oil export hub, as tensions between the two nations escalate. In an interview with NBC News, Trump said that the US strikes had "totally demolished" most of Kharg Island and warned that more could follow. He added, "We may hit it a few more times just for fun."

Diplomatic strain Diplomatic efforts further strained by Trump's remarks Trump's remarks have further strained diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict. A report by Reuters suggests that his administration has rejected attempts by Middle Eastern allies to broker peace talks. Despite these tensions, Trump said he believed Tehran was willing to negotiate an end to hostilities but insisted "the terms aren't good enough yet."

Retaliation threat Iran vows to retaliate against attack on energy facilities Meanwhile, Iran has vowed to retaliate against any attack on its energy facilities. The Iranian Ministry of Defense said it launched nine ballistic missiles and 33 drones toward the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Iran also warned residents near Jebel Ali port in Dubai, Khalifa port in Abu Dhabi, and Fujairah port to evacuate as they target US bank branches in the Gulf.

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Targeted sites US Central Command confirms targeting Kharg Island The US Central Command has confirmed that it targeted over 90 sites on Kharg Island, including naval mine storage facilities and missile storage bunkers. Trump also called on countries like China, France, Japan, South Korea, and Britain to send warships to secure the Strait of Hormuz. However, there has been no immediate response from these nations regarding his request.

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