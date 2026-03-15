MCA launches women's T20 Mumbai League: Details here
What's the story
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced the launch of a women's edition of the T20 Mumbai League. The franchise-based tournament will be a new addition to the existing men's league, which has already completed three successful seasons. The latest season of the men's league was held in June 2025, just after the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Trophy reveal
Three teams in inaugural season
Mumbai cricketer Rohit Sharma, the face of the league, unveiled the trophies for both the upcoming men's and women's editions. While the men's league has eight teams, the women's edition will start with three teams. The matches are expected to be played simultaneously after IPL ends. The three teams in this inaugural season will be run by PRS Infraprojects LLP, Roadway Solution India Infra Ltd., and World Star Sporting Private Limited.
League expansion
Many players have represented India, IPL teams: Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma expressed his happiness over the growth of Mumbai cricket, especially with the T20 Mumbai League. He said many players who played in this league have gone on to play for IPL teams and the national team. The MCA is yet to announce the schedule for both tournaments, but it is likely that fixtures will be released once IPL's full schedule is announced.
Player reaction
Sayali Satghare welcomes the move
Mumbai all-rounder Sayali Satghare, who recently made her Test debut in Australia, welcomed the launch of the women's edition. She said it means a lot to see a dedicated platform being created for women cricketers. "The T20 Mumbai Women's League will give many young girls the opportunity to dream bigger, compete at a high level and believe that they too can represent Mumbai and India one day," Satghare said.