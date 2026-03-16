100+ people, schoolchildren rescued after being stranded in J&K

Rescuers used snow clearance machines to reach trapped people

Rescue teams used snow clearance machines from Anantnag and Srinagar to reach those trapped: about 40 people at Margan Top and another 70 to 80 at Sinthan Top.

Those at Margan Top were rescued around 4pm rescue teams reached the people at Sinthan Top later in the evening.

The incident is a real reminder that ignoring weather advisories, even if it seems inconvenient, can put lives at risk, as seen when a driver chose the dangerous route because children insisted.