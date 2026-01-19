10,000 special guests to witness Republic Day parade
This Republic Day, the government is shaking things up by inviting about 10,000 special guests—think grassroots innovators, researchers, startup founders, and folks who've benefited from big schemes like PM Awaas Yojana and Fasal Bima Yojana—to Kartavya Path on January 26.
The event also gets an international touch with EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa as chief guests.
Who's getting a front-row seat?
It's a seriously diverse crowd: para-athletes, Veer Gatha winners, sports medalists, natural farmers, women entrepreneurs from the Mudra scheme—even ISRO scientists from Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan missions are in.
There'll be DRDO experts, biotech innovators, Lakhpati Didis (self-made rural women), Vishwakarma artisans, and self-help groups—all representing real stories of change.
What's special for them?
These guests aren't just watching—they get prime seating at the parade plus visits to landmarks like the National War Memorial and PM Sangrahalay. They'll meet ministers too.
Street vendors under PM SVANidhi, Anganwadi workers caring for kids, Clean Ganga water warriors keeping rivers healthy, and BRO construction workers building roads are all being recognized for their impact this year.