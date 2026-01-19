10,000 special guests to witness Republic Day parade

It's a seriously diverse crowd: para-athletes, Veer Gatha winners, sports medalists, natural farmers, women entrepreneurs from the Mudra scheme—even ISRO scientists from Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan missions are in. There'll be DRDO experts, biotech innovators, Lakhpati Didis (self-made rural women), Vishwakarma artisans, and self-help groups—all representing real stories of change.

What's special for them?

These guests aren't just watching—they get prime seating at the parade plus visits to landmarks like the National War Memorial and PM Sangrahalay. They'll meet ministers too.

Street vendors under PM SVANidhi, Anganwadi workers caring for kids, Clean Ganga water warriors keeping rivers healthy, and BRO construction workers building roads are all being recognized for their impact this year.