Beardman, Edwards included in Australia's squad for Pakistan T20Is 

Australia have announced its squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan , starting January 29. The team includes 10 players who are part of Australia's 2026 ICC T20 World Cup squad. Among the new faces are Mahli Beardman and Jack Edwards, both of whom have impressed in their respective BBL campaigns. Here are further details.

New additions Beardman and Edwards's inclusion in the squad The 20-year-old Beardman, a fast bowler, and all-rounder Edwards have been included in the squad after their stellar performances for Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers respectively. Beardman was part of the T20I squad against India earlier this season while Edwards had a brief stint with the ODI group. Their inclusion is seen as an opportunity to give them valuable experience ahead of next month's World Cup.

Additional members Other players joining the squad Along with Beardman and Edwards, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, and Matt Renshaw have also been included in the 17-member squad. Glenn Maxwell and Nathan Ellis will be rested for a short period after the BBL. Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins are continuing their returns from injury.

Upcoming matches Australia's T20I series schedule and World Cup preparations Australia will play three T20Is in Lahore from January 29 to February 1. The squad for the remaining BBL matches will join the team in Pakistan after their tournament ends. This series is seen as a stepping stone for Australia ahead of their first T20 World Cup match against Ireland on February 11 in Colombo.

