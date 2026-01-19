Spain: High-speed train collision kills at least 21

A tragic rail accident that occurred in southern Spain on Sunday has killed at least 21 people and injured over 30 others, according to police officials. The incident involved two high-speed trains colliding and derailing near Adamuz in Cordoba province. The crash took place around 6:40pm local time (1740 GMT), just minutes after a train operated by high-speed private rail company, Iryo, departed from Malaga for Madrid.

Accident aftermath Collision details and initial response The Iryo train derailed onto an adjacent track, crashing into a Renfe-operated Alvia train, which is Spain's national state-owned railway company, traveling from Madrid to Huelva. Both trains derailed, with one of them falling down a four-meter embankment. Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente described the derailment as "really strange," given that it occurred on a straight section of track that was renewed in May. Emergency services are still recovering passengers from the wreckage.

Survivor reports Eyewitness accounts and rescue efforts Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic. A journalist who was on board the Iryo train said it felt like "an earthquake," The Guardian reported. Passengers reportedly used emergency hammers to break windows and escape. In the wake of the tragedy, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has canceled his Monday schedule, while King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are closely monitoring developments.

Advertisement