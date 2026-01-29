100m 'Make in India' steel bridge completed for bullet train project
India's bullet train dream just hit a big milestone—a 100-meter-long, made-in-India steel bridge is now up over an underground metro tunnel in Ahmedabad.
It's the 13th out of 17 planned steel bridges for Gujarat, all part of the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.
How they pulled it off
To avoid putting extra weight on the metro tunnel below, engineers switched to a massive steel truss design—this thing weighs over 1,000 tons and was built in Maharashtra before being brought to Ahmedabad.
The assembly happened high above ground using more than 45,000 super-strong bolts, and special coatings were added so it'll last for years.
Why this matters
This bridge isn't just about cool engineering—it shows how India is blending high-speed rail with existing city infrastructure.
It's a key step toward running trains at up to 320km/h between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
For anyone into tech or big projects, it's proof that "Make in India" is going places—literally!