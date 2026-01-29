Douglas Luiz returns to Aston Villa on loan from Juventus

Aston Villa have re-signed midfielder Douglas Luiz from Juventus on a loan deal. The transfer comes as a much-needed reinforcement for Unai Emery's side, who are currently dealing with a shortage of midfielders due to injuries to Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, and Youri Tielemans. Luiz, 27, had been on loan at Nottingham Forest this season but had only started five Premier League games.

Transfer details Luiz's return: A temporary deal with future options The Brazilian midfielder returns to Villa Park on a temporary deal, with an option to buy in the summer. This comes just 18 months after he left for the Serie A club. Any permanent aspect of this deal would cost Aston Villa only a fraction of the £43 million (€50 million) they received from Juventus in June 2024.

Career highlights Luiz's preference and current situation Despite interest from Chelsea, Luiz was keen to return to Villa, where he enjoyed the happiest times of his career. The midfielder has made over 200 appearances for Villa between 2019-2024 and is still contracted with Juventus until 2029. His loan at Nottingham Forest came with an obligation to buy based on the number of appearances he made.

Season outlook Aston Villa's current standing and future prospects Aston Villa are currently third in the Premier League, sharing 46 points with Manchester City. The team is also well-positioned to advance in the UEFA Europa League and compete in the FA Cup. The return of fan-favorite Luiz comes at a crucial time for Aston Villa, given that Tielemans, Kamara, and McGinn are all likely to be out for an extended period.

