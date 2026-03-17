11-year-old girl attacked with acid in Maharashtra
India
An 11-year-old girl was attacked with acid by an unknown man while walking home from school in Wadgaon Pan, Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, on Tuesday morning.
The girl, a Class six student who lost her father and lives with her mother and grandparents, comes from a struggling background.
Police are checking CCTV footage to identify the suspect
Locals rushed to help after hearing her cries and got her to Pravaranagar Hospital for urgent care.
Police are now checking CCTV footage to identify the suspect, who escaped after the attack.
The motive is still unclear, and no arrests have been made yet.
The incident has left many in the community worried about student safety as the investigation continues.