Bihar Rajya Sabha elections: RJD workers blame Congress for defeat

Workers of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have blamed the Congress for the party's defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar, according to a report by NDTV. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a victory for a seat after three Congress MLAs and one RJD MLA skipped voting. The NDA had already secured enough votes with JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar , Ramnath Thakur, Nitin Nabin, and BJP's Shivam Kumar winning their seats.

Alliance breakdown 3 Congress MLAs, 1 RJD MLA skip voting The Mahagathbandhan, which includes 35 MLAs, had hoped to win with support from five AIMIM MLAs and one BSP MLA. The AIMIM and BSP backed the RJD after initial reluctance. However, three Congress MLAs, namely, Manoj Biswas, Manohar Prasad Singh, and Surendra Kushwaha, skipped voting along with RJD's Faisal Rahman. This reportedly led to speculation that Tejashwi Yadav's party lost again due to Congress's failure to keep its MLAs in line.

Accusations made Tejashwi Yadav accuses BJP of horse-trading Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) indulged in horse-trading during the Rajya Sabha elections. He said, "We are people who stand ready to fight against them. Our battle against them will continue." The Congress and RJD have had a history of discord during elections, including seat-sharing disputes in previous Bihar Assembly polls, which resulted in candidates from both parties contesting against each other.

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