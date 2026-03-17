India rejects US commission's report on religious freedom violations

The Indian government has strongly rejected a report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). The report recommended designating India as a "Country of Particular Concern" for "engaging in and tolerating systematic, ongoing, and egregious religious freedom violations." It also suggested targeted sanctions against India's external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Official response MEA spokesperson rejects biased report Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal rejected the USCIRF's report. He said, "We categorically reject its motivated and biased characterisation of India." He accused the commission of presenting a distorted and selective picture of India for several years, relying on questionable sources and ideological narratives instead of objective facts.

Report allegations USCIRF report highlights religious freedom violations in India The USCIRF's 2026 Annual Report claimed that religious freedom conditions in India continued to deteriorate in 2025. It alleged the enforcement of new legislation targeting religious minority communities and their houses of worship. The report also mentioned efforts by several states to introduce or strengthen anti-conversion laws with harsher prison sentences.

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Sanctions proposal Proposed sanctions and restrictions on India The USCIRF report proposed targeted sanctions on individuals and entities responsible for or complicit in violations of religious freedom. These include freezing assets and barring entry into the United States. It also recommended linking future US security assistance and trade policies with India to improvements in religious freedom conditions.

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