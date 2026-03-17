India rejects US commission's report on religious freedom violations
What's the story
The Indian government has strongly rejected a report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). The report recommended designating India as a "Country of Particular Concern" for "engaging in and tolerating systematic, ongoing, and egregious religious freedom violations." It also suggested targeted sanctions against India's external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Official response
MEA spokesperson rejects biased report
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal rejected the USCIRF's report. He said, "We categorically reject its motivated and biased characterisation of India." He accused the commission of presenting a distorted and selective picture of India for several years, relying on questionable sources and ideological narratives instead of objective facts.
Report allegations
USCIRF report highlights religious freedom violations in India
The USCIRF's 2026 Annual Report claimed that religious freedom conditions in India continued to deteriorate in 2025. It alleged the enforcement of new legislation targeting religious minority communities and their houses of worship. The report also mentioned efforts by several states to introduce or strengthen anti-conversion laws with harsher prison sentences.
Sanctions proposal
Proposed sanctions and restrictions on India
The USCIRF report proposed targeted sanctions on individuals and entities responsible for or complicit in violations of religious freedom. These include freezing assets and barring entry into the United States. It also recommended linking future US security assistance and trade policies with India to improvements in religious freedom conditions.
Reporting act
USCIRF urges US Congress to pass specific act
The commission also urged the US Congress to pass the Transnational Repression Reporting Act of 2024. This would require annual reporting on acts of transnational repression by the Indian government targeting religious minorities in the United States. The USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan federal commission that advises key US officials on international religious freedom issues.