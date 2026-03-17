How Mojtaba Khamenei cheated death by seconds in strike

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran 's new supreme leader, narrowly escaped death in the airstrike that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei . The attack, which targeted his home and killed several members of the Islamic Republic's leadership, took place on February 28. A leaked audio recording obtained by The Telegraph reveals that Mojtaba was outside his residence when the missiles struck.

Attack specifics Injuries and fatalities The audio recording features Mazaher Hosseini, head of protocol for Ali Khamenei's office, addressing senior clerics and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders. Hosseini confirmed that Mojtaba was injured in the attack but survived. His wife and son were killed instantly, while his brother-in-law was decapitated. The body of Mohammad Shirazi, chief of Khamenei's military bureau, was also "blown to pieces."

Compound attack Targeted attack on Khamenei family Hosseini said the airstrike targeted several locations within the office complex, apparently aiming to eliminate the entire Khamenei family. "These devils had considered several locations within the office complex to strike - one of them was the place of the Supreme Leader," he said. The missiles struck Mojtaba's home on an upper floor, his brother-in-law's residence below, and his brother Mostafa's home nearby.

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Leadership uncertainty Speculation about Mojtaba's condition and US intelligence reports The leaked audio has raised questions about Mojtaba's injuries and his ability to lead. He has not been seen since the war started, or in the 18 days since his election. His only communication was a written message broadcast on state television, fueling speculation about his condition. US intelligence reports suggest that Ali Khamenei had reservations about Mojtaba succeeding him, considering him "not very bright" and "unqualified to be leader," as per CBS News.

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