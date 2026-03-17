BCB issues warning to Bangladesh government: Details here
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has issued a warning to the Bangladesh government over its interference in board affairs. The warning comes after the sports ministry formed an investigation committee to probe alleged irregularities during last year's BCB elections. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has previously suspended cricket boards of Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka for similar reasons of government interference.
Open dialogue
BCB ready to engage with sports ministry
In a statement on Monday, the BCB expressed its readiness to engage with the sports ministry over the "context, intent, and possible implications of the gazette." The committee, which comprises five members and has been given 15 working days from March 11, is looking into allegations of "irregularities, manipulation and abuse of power" during Aminul Islam's re-election as BCB president.
Governance concerns
ICC has been informally briefed about the situation
The BCB's statement further said that the matter has been informally discussed with senior representatives of the ICC leadership. "It was indicated that developments which could be interpreted as interference in the affairs of a democratically elected cricket board may raise governance concerns within the international cricket framework," it added. The board stressed on addressing this issue with utmost care and transparency, given its potential implications for Bangladesh cricket at an international level.
Request made
Request to dissolve the investigation committee
The BCB has requested the sports ministry to dissolve the investigation committee altogether. The board believes this move will safeguard Bangladesh cricket. "Accordingly, the BCB has requested the National Sports Council to close this matter in a manner that safeguards the stability, independence, and continued progress of Bangladesh cricket," said their statement.
Controversy details
Aminul denied any wrongdoing during elections
The controversy surrounding the BCB elections began when former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal accused Aminul of interference. This was after Aminul, in a signed letter, had requested the sports ministry to change councilors from certain districts before the elections. Tamim also alleged that the BCB had twice extended filing nominations deadlines. Despite these allegations, Aminul denied any wrongdoing on October 5, a day before polls were held.