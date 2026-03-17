BCB issues warning to Bangladesh government: Details here 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has issued a warning to the Bangladesh government over its interference in board affairs. The warning comes after the sports ministry formed an investigation committee to probe alleged irregularities during last year's BCB elections. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has previously suspended cricket boards of Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka for similar reasons of government interference.

Open dialogue BCB ready to engage with sports ministry In a statement on Monday, the BCB expressed its readiness to engage with the sports ministry over the "context, intent, and possible implications of the gazette." The committee, which comprises five members and has been given 15 working days from March 11, is looking into allegations of "irregularities, manipulation and abuse of power" during Aminul Islam's re-election as BCB president.

Governance concerns ICC has been informally briefed about the situation The BCB's statement further said that the matter has been informally discussed with senior representatives of the ICC leadership. "It was indicated that developments which could be interpreted as interference in the affairs of a democratically elected cricket board may raise governance concerns within the international cricket framework," it added. The board stressed on addressing this issue with utmost care and transparency, given its potential implications for Bangladesh cricket at an international level.

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Request made Request to dissolve the investigation committee The BCB has requested the sports ministry to dissolve the investigation committee altogether. The board believes this move will safeguard Bangladesh cricket. "Accordingly, the BCB has requested the National Sports Council to close this matter in a manner that safeguards the stability, independence, and continued progress of Bangladesh cricket," said their statement.

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