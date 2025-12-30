118 flights canceled as Delhi battles smog; AQI 'very poor'

Delhi 's Indira Gandhi International Airport has been severely affected by dense smog, leading to massive flight disruptions on Tuesday. 118 flights were canceled, 18 were diverted, and over 200 others were delayed due to poor visibility conditions. The situation has impacted both arrivals and departures at the airport, causing significant inconvenience for passengers.

Flight update IndiGo Airlines issues travel advisory amid fog IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory in light of the dense fog and low visibility conditions. The airline said, "Delhi and Hindon (Airport) continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning." They warned that fluctuating visibility could lead to changes in flight schedules and slower-than-usual operations.

Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across #Delhi, #Amritsar, #Chandigarh, #Jammu, #Kolkata, #Ranchi, #Guwahati and #Hindon (Airport). During these hours, visibility can reduce suddenly, impacting flight operations.



Passenger assistance Delhi airport assures passengers of support amid disruptions Despite the disruptions, Delhi Airport assured passengers that operations were running smoothly after an improvement in visibility. They said on-ground officials are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support. The airport also advised travelers to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight schedules. "For the latest flight schedules, please get in touch with your respective airline," it said in a post on the social media site X.

Air quality Delhi's air quality remains severe, visibility improves The city's air quality improved slightly with an AQI of 388 at 8:00am, but many areas still recorded "severe" levels. Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar recorded AQIs of 451 and 433, respectively. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported visibility in Delhi was around 350 meters at 6:30am. An IMD fog advisory warned of dense to very dense fog across several states, including Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab.