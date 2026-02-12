'12,000 missing persons cases in Kerala in 2024'
Kerala is seeing a sharp rise in missing persons cases—nearly 12,000 people were reported missing in 2024 alone, up from about 8,700 in 2020.
While most are eventually found, the growing numbers have put serious pressure on the police and left many families searching for answers.
Experts recommend real-time databases, better coordination between departments
Cases range from high-profile disappearances like Thomas John (who went missing over debts and was later found dead) to unsolved mysteries such as Mohammed Attoor's case despite hundreds of interrogations.
Many missing reports involve young people eloping—often influenced by social media or disputes—which can make tracking them tricky.
Experts say Kerala needs real-time databases and better coordination between departments, along with early registration, fast-track investigations, and counseling and rehabilitation programs.
Girls remain especially vulnerable to exploitation when they go missing.