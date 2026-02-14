Trump threatens executive order mandating voter IDs before midterm elections

United States President Donald Trump has hinted at an executive order that would require voter identification before ballots are distributed. He expressed his frustration with Congress's slow progress on the issue in a recent social media post. "This is an issue that must be fought, and must be fought, NOW," he wrote, adding that if Congress fails to act, he will present legal reasons for his executive action shortly.

Legislative progress House passes bill requiring proof of citizenship Trump's announcement comes after the US House of Representatives passed a bill requiring proof of citizenship before voter registration. However, the legislation faces an uphill battle in the Senate. Despite claims of widespread election rigging by Trump and his allies, voter fraud remains rare in the United States. According to Al Jazeera, the Pew Research Center found overwhelming support for photo ID requirements among citizens from both major parties, with 95% of Republicans and around 71% of Democrats in favor.

Election impact Voter ID laws already in place in many states While voter ID laws are already in place in around 36 states, they face opposition from voting rights advocates and Democratic leadership. Critics argue that such measures could disenfranchise low-income and marginalized communities who may lack access to identity-proving documents. The issue of voter ID laws is expected to take center stage as Trump shifts his focus to the upcoming midterm elections, which will determine Congress's control for the remainder of his term.

Advertisement

Federal control Federal takeover of election process suggested by Trump Trump has also suggested a federal takeover of the election process, speaking to conservative podcaster Dan Bongino earlier this month. His remarks came as the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act was reintroduced, which initially required proof of citizenship before each ballot cast. The bill passed the House with 218 votes in support and 213 against, but is unlikely to pass in the Senate due to filibuster rules.

Advertisement