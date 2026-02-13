T20 World Cup: USA's Harmeet Singh floors Netherlands with four-fer
What's the story
USA's Harmeet Singh floored Netherlands with a four-fer in Match 21 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday. The Group A contest in Chennai saw Netherlands fail to offer substance with the bat after USA posted a score of 196/6 in 20 overs. Harmeet stood tall with the ball and claimed 4/21 from his 4 overs. Here are further details.
Information
Four massive wickets for Harmeet
Max O'Dowd was Harmeet's first scalp after he was introduced in the 5th over. In the 7th over, Harmeet got the dangerous Bas de Leede. Harmeet picked another wicket in the form of Scott Edwards (10th over). Roelof van der Merwe perished next (12th over).
Numbers
2nd four-fer for Harmeet in T20Is
Harmeet clocked his 2nd four-fer in T20Is. In 28 matches, he owns 31 scalps at 22.29, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, as many as 10 of his wickets have come in Asia at 15. In 68 T20 matches, Harmeet has claimed 68 scalps at 22.04 from 63 innings. In 2026 T20 World Cup, he has 7 wickets. Overall, he has 11 T20 World Cup wickets.