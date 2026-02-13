T20 World Cup: USA's Harmeet Singh floors Netherlands with four-fer

Max O'Dowd was Harmeet's first scalp after he was introduced in the 5th over. In the 7th over, Harmeet got the dangerous Bas de Leede. Harmeet picked another wicket in the form of Scott Edwards (10th over). Roelof van der Merwe perished next (12th over).

Numbers

2nd four-fer for Harmeet in T20Is

Harmeet clocked his 2nd four-fer in T20Is. In 28 matches, he owns 31 scalps at 22.29, as per ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, as many as 10 of his wickets have come in Asia at 15. In 68 T20 matches, Harmeet has claimed 68 scalps at 22.04 from 63 innings. In 2026 T20 World Cup, he has 7 wickets. Overall, he has 11 T20 World Cup wickets.