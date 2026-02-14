BJP's TN chief mocks Vijay's poll claim, calls him 'inexperienced'

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Nainar Nagendran has dismissed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay 's assertion of being the only rival to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the upcoming elections. Nagendran reportedly called Vijay "completely inexperienced" and said he should first step out of his house and connect with grassroots movements. He also claimed that TVK wouldn't win a single seat in the elections.

Election forecast TVK's internal survey predicts close contest with DMK The TVK had earlier claimed its internal surveys held in 2025 predicted over 30% vote share in the 2026 assembly elections. An internal survey quoted by India Today, with a sample size of 41,453, put Chief Minister MK Stalin's DMK at 32.9%, closely followed by Vijay's party at 31.7%. The AIADMK (a BJP ally) stood at 27.3%.

Confidence questioned Nagendran dismisses rally crowds as 'confidence' According to India Today, Nagendran questioned Vijay's confidence in his party's electoral prospects, saying anyone can claim they would "leap over a mountain like Hanuman or Anjaneya," adding, "First, he needs to come out of his house, sir. He should run a party like a family man first." He also dismissed the large crowds at Vijay's rallies, remaining unconvinced by the turnout at these events.

