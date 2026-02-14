Trump confirms deploying largest aircraft carrier to Persian Gulf

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that a second aircraft carrier group will soon be deployed to the Middle East. This move comes amid rising tensions with Iran over its nuclear program. The USS Gerald R Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, will be moved from the Caribbean Sea to join the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Persian Gulf, according to reports by The New York Times.

Carrier deployment Deployment will bolster US military presence in the area The aircraft carrier, along with its supporting warships, will take around three weeks to reach the region. The deployment is expected to significantly bolster US military presence in the area. Earlier this week, Trump had hinted at sending a second carrier, but neither he nor the US Navy specified which vessel would be deployed.

Rising tensions Tensions between US and Iran continue to escalate Tensions between the US and Iran have been on the rise once again. This time, they were precipitated by last month's crackdown on protesters in Iran. The US has warned of "traumatic" consequences if Tehran doesn't agree to a nuclear deal. Indirect negotiations between both nations were held in Oman last week, although no further talks have been scheduled yet. In June, the US attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran while the Iran-Israel war was ongoing.

