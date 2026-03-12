13 dead after consuming adulterated milk in Andhra Pradesh 

At least 13 people have died and 11 others are under treatment in Andhra Pradesh 's East Godavari district after allegedly consuming adulterated milk. The first cases were reported on February 22 when several elderly locals showed symptoms such as anuria, vomiting, abdominal pain and acute renal dysfunction requiring dialysis. The death toll in the suspected milk adulteration case in East Godavari district has since reached 13, while seven persons are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Rajamahendravaram, an official told media.

Ongoing probe Medical tests of affected people show toxic exposure Per reports, medical tests of the affected people showed high blood urea and serum creatinine levels, indicating possible toxic exposure. Preliminary investigations have pointed to milk consumption as the main source of exposure. The milk was allegedly supplied to around 106 families by Varalakshmi Milk Dairy in a village under Korukonda mandal. After the cases came to light, the supply was immediately stopped, and samples were sent for detailed examination.

Health response Emergency medical camps established in affected areas In the wake of these incidents, emergency medical camps have been established in affected areas. Doctors and ambulance services are on standby round the clock. Rapid Response Teams comprising district surveillance officer, doctors, microbiologists, pediatricians, forensic experts, epidemiologists and nephrologists have also been formed to tackle the situation. The Food Safety Department has inspected the dairy unit involved in supplying milk and collected samples for analysis; the dairy unit has been sealed.

Advertisement