14 injured in fire at Delhi building, LPG cylinder bursts
A fire broke out Saturday morning in a four-story building at Majlis Park, Northwest Delhi, leaving 14 people injured.
It started with a short circuit in the parking area and quickly spread, while firefighters and locals worked together to control it.
Things got tougher when an LPG cylinder was triggered and re-ignited the flames, making the situation even more challenging for everyone involved.
Firefighters, police officers among injured
Firefighters, police officers, the building owner, and several residents were among those hurt—some with serious burns.
Everyone injured was first taken to nearby hospitals before being shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for better care.
The incident is a reminder of how quick action from both emergency teams and neighbors can really save lives when things go wrong.