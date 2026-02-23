Violence in Mexico after drug lord's death; India issues advisory

The Indian Embassy in Mexico has issued a safety advisory to its citizens amid rising violence across the Latin American country. The unrest was triggered by the death of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, during a military operation. The embassy advised Indians to seek shelter and avoid large crowds, especially in Jalisco State (Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (Reynosa and other municipalities), Michoacan State areas, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State.

Safety measures Embassy issues checklist for Indian nationals The embassy also issued a checklist of actions for Indian nationals to follow. These include avoiding areas with law enforcement activity, being aware of surroundings, seeking shelter, and minimizing unnecessary movements outside shelters. They were also advised to monitor local media for updates and follow directions from local authorities. In case of emergencies, Indians can contact the embassy at +52 55 4847 7539.

Violence erupts El Mencho killed during military operation The violence erupted after El Mencho was killed in a shootout during a military operation in Jalisco. The Mexican defense ministry said he succumbed to his injuries while being airlifted to Mexico City. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), which El Mencho led, is known for its violent attacks on the military and has been involved in drug trafficking across North America.

Advertisement

Retaliatory attacks Public transport suspended, roadblocks reported In retaliation for El Mencho's death, CJNG members launched attacks on security forces and public infrastructure. Gunmen attacked a National Guard military police base in Jalisco, leading authorities to advise residents and tourists to stay indoors. Public transportation was suspended in some areas as roadblocks affected traffic along major highways. In Colima state, armed cartel members blocked roads, while Guanajuato reported multiple violent incidents across municipalities.

Advertisement