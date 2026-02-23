'Take a single': Sunil Gavaskar's advice for struggling Abhishek Sharma 

India's young opener Abhishek Sharma has been struggling with his form in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. He has had a rough start, scoring just 15 runs against South Africa after three consecutive ducks. Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has now come forward with a simple solution for Abhishek. "He shouldn't force himself to play big shots across the line. Take a single and get off the mark," he said as per Cricbuzz.

Performance analysis Abhishek's struggle against varied bowling attacks Abhishek had previously struggled against off-spinners, which led to his dismissals in the last two games. However, in the match against South Africa, he was challenged by pacers who bowled wide and slow deliveries. This strategy prevented him from scoring big runs. The young opener needs to adapt his game as he is at risk of being figured out by opposing teams.

Coaching perspectives Coaching staff weighs in on Abhishek's performance The Indian coaching staff has different views on how to handle Abhishek's current form. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate believes that food poisoning prior to the World Cup has hampered his progress. He said, "You want him to be up and running and sort of confident in his swing... But when you score three zeros that is going to start weighing on you."

Alternative strategy Indian team's batting coach backs Abhishek India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak thinks this isn't the right time to change Abhishek's technique or approach. He said, "I think it's not like a struggle. Even today, I felt that he got a start." Kotak believes every player goes through such phases and it's better not to say too much at this time. He also emphasized on the importance of watching the ball closely for players in these situations.

